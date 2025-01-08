BTS V's new look leaves fans swooning: 'The sexiest man'

BTS V's shocking new look proves he can ace any appearance

BTS V, whether lean or bulked up, always managed to send fans wild with his new looks.

Recently, when rumours went rife about the BTS singer’s casting in the hit Netflix series Squid Game season 3, a set of photos of the K-pop idol began making rounds on social media.

In the viral photos of V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, he flaunted his shocking transformation, flexing his muscular body with his military friends.

In the comments section of the carousel featuring the latest picture of V, 29, from the military, fans can't stop gushing over his new appearance.

One fan said, "Taehyung the sexiest man and the most handsome man, number one in the world for a reason."

"My God, Taehyung, how incredible he is here, scorchingly beautiful, pumped up, powerful... that’s it, I fell unconscious... help, save!" added another with a series of heart eyes and fire emoji.

"WOWWWW OMGGGGGGG he can really do anything if he puts his mind to it!!! everyone said he couldn't bulk up and was too girly but now look at him... he is always perfect," a third fan raved.

"Omg, his arm his body [two fire emoji] my dashing hot Taehyung," a fourth gushed.

Whenever BTS ARMY gets a glimpse of V, who turned 29 on December 30, 2024, from his military service, they pour in their love for the celebrity.

However, this time his shocking transformation and rebuffed look left his fans in awe and in sheer astonishment.

Additionally, V, who enlisted with the BTS leader RM on December 11, 2023, is expected to be discharged from his duties on June 10, 2025.