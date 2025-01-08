Kylie Jenner didn’t walk Golden Globes red carpet with Timothée Chalamet, here’s why

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at 2025 Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner didn’t walk the Golden Globes red carpet with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, and she had a pretty sincere reason.

“Kylie didn’t want to make it about them. She wanted this night to be all about Timothée, how it was intended to be,” an insider told Page Six.

Still, Chalamet, 29—who was nominated for best actor in a drama for his role in A Complete Unknown—“made sure to invite” the 27-year-old mogul as his date to the A-list affair.

Although Adrien Brody took home the coveted award, Chalamet “felt a sense of comfort having Kylie there with him.”

As previously reported, Kylie—who first sparked dating rumors with Chalamet in April 2023—didn’t appear on the carpet with her beau but did cheer him on from the audience at the starry ceremony.

It was “really important” to the Oscar nominee that “Kylie be there by his side during one of the most meaningful moments of his life.” According to the source, “Timothée is used to attending award shows and events, but it was nice having Kylie there to support him.”

“Kylie really is his best friend and his biggest supporter. They have such a strong connection, and he was so thankful she could be there with him.”

The beauty entrepreneur “has such a positive energy and she just has a way of uplifting Timothée’s vibe whenever she’s around,” the insider reveals. This wasn’t the first time the Wonka star brought Jenner to the star-studded event.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder exchanged some flirty banter with Chalamet at the 2024 Golden Globes.