The Rock, Vin Diesel's drama to top Will Smith’s Oscars slap?

Vin Diesel has finally broken his silence on the long-standing speculations on his feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In a surprising social media post, the Fast & Furious star addressed the drama that has been buzzing for years now among their fans, leaving them shocked and relieved.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vin shared a throwback picture with his fellow actor Dwayne and wrote: "All love… Always…"

The two actors have worked together in Fast Five, Furious 6, and The Fate of the Furious. However, things got really heated when Dwayne made headlines with post where he called out a co-star without naming them.

It was later confirmed that he was referring to Vin.

While the Black Adam star brushed off the Golden Globe drama with a laugh, some fans expressed their worry saying that it could escalate into something as dramatic as Will Smith’s famous slap of Chris Rock at Oscars 2022.

One user wrote, "I thought we were going to have a Chris Rock/Will Smith moment there with Vin Diesel and The Rock."

"Vin Diesel walking up to present the cinematic and box office achievement award, seeing The Rock and saying "Dwayne" was hella awkward lmaoooo," another shared.