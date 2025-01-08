Brendan Fraser triggers drama with off-Broadway exit

Beloved actor Brendan Fraser has recently surprised his fans by stepping away from his off-Broadway production.

The Hollywood star, who is best known for roles in The Mummy and The Whale, decided to part ways with the show, leaving many theater watchers scratching their heads in worry.

Taking to his Instagram account, Brendan shared a post while explaining the reason: "We are excited to announce Paul Sparks (BOARDWALK EMPIRE, LOST ON A MOUNTAIN IN MAINE) has joined Brian J. Smith as a member of the GRANGEVILLE cast, replacing Brendan Fraser, who has had to step away due to unforeseen circumstances."

"You might have seen Paul Sparks at Signature in EDWARD ALBEE’S AT HOME AT THE ZOO back in 2018, and we can’t wait to welcome him back to the Center. Book your tickets at the link in our bio today. Performances begin in February! (sic)," he continued.

However, Brendan Fraser hasn't utter a single word why he decided to step away from the production, which was all set to run in New York City from February 4 to March 16.