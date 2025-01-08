Selena Gomez explains why Martin Short 'wasn't happy about' her engagement

Selena Gomez got engaged to Benny Blanco in December 2024 after a little over a year of dating

Benny Blanco made one mistake in his proposal to Selena Gomez: he didn’t get permission from her TV dads, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 6, the pop icon revealed her Only Murders in the Building co-stars’ reactions to the happy news.

When host Kimmel enquired into Martin and Short’s involvement in the proposal, Gomez, 32, quipped that Martin Short, 74, “wasn’t very happy about” the fact that Blanco didn’t ask for his permission, revealing that he “gave us a bit of jokes here and there.”

As for Steve Martin, Gomez shared that the 79-year-old actor sent his congratulations via email. “He always tries to be polite,” Gomez teased, adding, “It’s very kind, but it’s okay to send a little text.”

When asked if Short and Martin would play roles in her wedding, Gomez said the idea of her co-stars as ring bearers would be “adorable.”

The pair previously referred to themselves as Gomez’s “weird uncles” in a heartfelt social media post congratulating her on her engagement.

Gomez has often spoken about her bond with Short and Martin, calling them “the most kind, gentle, warm, and powerful influences” in her life and her “best friends forever.”