Sophie Turner exudes joy in 2024 recap after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner admitted feeling like her 'life was on pause' while she lived in the U.S. for years

Sophie Turner’s 2024 was filled with smiles, love, and adventure.

On January 6, the Game of Thrones alum, 28, posted a photo dump on Instagram, offering rare glimpses of her romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 30, alongside her highlights of the year.

Among the standout couple moments, Turner shared a serene photo of the pair on a boat, with Pearson’s arm around her waist, and a playful mirror selfie where she wrapped herself around him, legs and all, in a fancy bathroom. Dressed to impress, the duo exuded chemistry and elegance.

The rest of her photos documented an eventful year — from skiing in January to exploring ancient temples in Egypt come October. She rounded off the dump with a cosy December snap of herself snuggled on a couch, a man’s leg visible in the frame — likely Pearson’s.

Turner’s year of smiles follows her divorce from Joe Jonas in late 2023. The pair welcomed two children together in their four years of marriage.

In an October Harper's Bazaar interview, she reflected on the split, calling it “incredibly sad” but sharing her excitement about returning to England. “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned,” she said.

With her divorce finalised in September 2024, Turner appears to be embracing this new chapter.