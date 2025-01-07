King Charles receives another bad news: 'serious and unacceptable failures'

King Charles III's trouble does not seem to end anytime soon

King Charles III's charity, founded by the then-Prince of Wales in 1990, has suffered a blow after uncovering 'serious' and 'unacceptable' failures.

The King's Foundation is making headlines as a former manager allegedly failed to operate it to the standards established by the Office of the Scottish Charities Regulator.

As reported by Newsweek, the inquiry found that some of the former CEO's actions resulted in the charity being exposed to substantial risk.

Michael Fawcett, the former chief executive of the charity, left his position in 2021 over serious allegations.

The report stated that in considering these issues, the evidence “does not indicate or demonstrate a sustained pattern of inappropriate governance or serious failings in the governance of the charity as a whole.”

The new report uncovered issues, which are said to be the result of a years-long investigation stemming from allegations that a foreigner was offered help in securing both citizenship and a knighthood in exchange for his donations.

The Foundation "represents areas where The King has been decades ahead of the curve, including in education and sustainability, farming and agriculture, traditional arts and crafts, health and wellbeing, and architecture and urbanism."

It provides education, public services and consultancy relating to the aforementioned focuses across the UK and in other parts of the world, according to the charity's website.