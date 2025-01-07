TOWIE star Mark Wright mourns the loss of beloved family member

TOWIE star Mark Wright opens up about family member's tragic death

TOWIE star Mark Wright is mourning the loss of his grandfather Eddie, who tragically died at the age of 92.

A representative for the former reality star confirmed his grandfather’s passing in a statement to MailOnline on Tuesday, January 7, noting, “Mark’s grandad passed away last night. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.”

Ahead of his death, former champion boxer and paramedic Eddie was rushed to hospital in June 2024 after he suffered a fall.

Meanwhile, Mark’s dad Big’ Mark Wright took to his Instagram to celebrate father’s day while he was hospitalized.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy father’s day to the best unfortunately in hospital at the moment after a fall a couple of days ago but dad I’m on my way up to see you now keep strong xxx.”

Describing his grandfather as a ‘tough’ ex British champion boxer, Mark revealed how the 92-year-old inspired him to go on the show.

He said, “I've wanted to find out our family history forever, as my Grandad has always guessed where we're from. But nobody’s ever known.

“He was told my family of his that we were Italian and to be able to give this back to him is great. He's done so much for us, he's our king.

“It's hard to repay him but this was that moment before it's too late.”

Eddie enjoyed the Wright family’s limelight over the years after joining Mark for BBC series Who Do You Think You Are? in 2019.