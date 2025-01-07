Kylie Jenner excludes Timothée Chalamet from Golden Globes photo dump

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen putting a loved-up display at the awards ceremony

Kylie Jenner isn’t quite ready yet to hard launch her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Instagram.

The beauty mogul accompanied her beau to the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5 for his big night. But when she shared glimpses of her star-studded evening on Instagram the next day, Jenner, 27, left Chalamet out of the frame.

Posting a series of photos showcasing her glittering night in a vintage 1999 Versace chainmail dress, Jenner wrote in the caption: “Cuuutest night w the cutest girls.”

The look, inspired by Elizabeth Hurley’s iconic CFDA Awards ensemble, was a nod to turn-of-the-century glam.

Yet, while Jenner’s followers swooned over her striking style, Chalamet — nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown — didn’t make it to her feed.

Despite his absence from her social media, the couple was spotted enjoying the ceremony together at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Jenner sat between Chalamet and his co-star Elle Fanning, sharing laughs during Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue and cheering on her boyfriend throughout the night.

Cameras even caught a sweet kiss between the duo, with Chalamet looking sharp in a black suit and blue scarf.

This year’s event marks their second Golden Globes appearance together, following their headline-making kiss at last year’s ceremony.

Jenner and Chalamet, who first sparked dating rumours in April 2023, went public in September at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, but have since kept their relationship out of the public eye.