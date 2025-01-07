Nikki Glaser to roast Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni at Golden Globes?

Nikki Glaser to take jab at Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni at Golden Globes?

Nikki Glaser, comedian and performer who is known for her vocal personality, is right now gearing up for a big night at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, but fans are curious if she'll be cracking any jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The It Ends with Us co-stars Lively and Baldoni's drama began when rumors started swirling about a disagreement on the set of their latest project.

A Simple Favor actress earlier accused her co-star and director for harassment and running a campaign to ruin her reputation.

Glaser, 40, is all set to host the glitzy event filled with glamour and the achievements of the stars this Sunday. She recently cleared the air about one topic she won't be joking about.

The comedian told Yahoo Entertainment, "I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be."

"I also don’t want to give his name any — I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore," she added.

However, the two stars have been a hot topic ever since their movies' release when they both avoided joint interviews at the premier, sparking massive speculations of a feud.

Since December, the drama around Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni only heated up with string of lawsuits flying back and forth.