Hotel Worker accused in Liam Payne drug case allegedly surrenders

Suspect in Liam Payne's case reportedly turned himself in to the authorities.

Ezequiel David Pereyra, a hotel staff member, who was accused of providing drugs to Liam Payne prior to his unfortunate death in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024, has reportedly turned himself in to the police.

According to La Nacion, the 21-year-old negotiated his surrender through his lawyer after the Argentinian police struggled to find him.

On Friday, January 3, authorities served an arrest warrant at his home, situated on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

An insider told the outlet that after the raid, surveillance was carried out at places he might have worked at, and other addresses and due to the pressure, he had to seek out his lawyer and took the big step to turn himself in.

A court file recovered by La Nacion reportedly shows that Pereyra is charged with providing cocaine for a fee on two occasions, once on October 15, 2024, at 03:25 a.m, and then on October 16, 2024, between 03:30 and 04:00 p.m, for the former One Direction member to use while he stayed at the hotel.

On November 7, statement from the National Crime and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14 released Payne’s toxicology result which found traces of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system within 72 hours before his untimely passing.

In December, five individuals, including Pereyra, and waiter Braian Paiz, were charged in connection with the singer’s death, according to CBS News and BBC.