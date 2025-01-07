Benny Blanco under fire after supporting Selena Gomez at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco lands in hot water following Golden Globes' appearance

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco landed in hot water following Golden Globes Award ceremony.

The music producer, who cheered on the former Disney star for her nominations, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building and Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, garnered attention worldwide for standing by her side on her big day, Sunday, January 5.

Host Nikki Glaser couldn’t hold back from sharing her views on Selena’s fiancé as she joked about Blanco’s wishful thinking.

She said during her opening monologue, "Selena Gomez is here. A double nominee tonight for Emilia Perez and Only Murders [In The Building], and she's here tonight with her new fiancé Benny Blanco.

"And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie that granted that wish. Man, lucky guy."

Although the couple handled the joke really well, fans all over the world were quick to share their reactions on various social media platforms.

A critic wrote, "Seeing Benny Blanco's face chewing that gum with his mouth wide open makes me want to punch a hole in my wall."

One user commented, "It IS cute. find genuine happiness and maybe you won’t have to be such a hater."

Another chimed in, adding, "May this type of love find us immediately."

For the unversed, Selena and Blanco announced their engagement via Instagram on December 11, 2024.