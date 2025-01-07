Josh Radnor marks first wedding anniversary with Jordana Jacobs

Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs tied the knot after two years of dating

Josh Radnor is celebrating a year of wedded bliss with his wife, Jordana Jacobs.

The How I Met Your Mother alum, 50, marked the couple’s first wedding anniversary on January 6 by sharing two Instagram posts filled with stunning snapshots from their 2024 nuptials. Despite some unexpected twists on the big day, Radnor called the day “surreal and unforgettable.”

“One year ago today I got married,” Radnor began his caption, reflecting on the snowy turn their wedding day took. Originally planned as an outdoor ceremony with cosy drinks and indoor festivities to follow, a surprise blizzard had other plans.

“Around 2:30, the snow started coming and would not stop,” he wrote. “Too late to pivot inside, we went ahead with our blizzard wedding.”

Radnor thanked their guests for embracing the unexpected, the Cedar Lakes Estate team for their quick adjustments, and their unordained rabbi friend, who happened to be “the reason [they] met.”

He added, “I honestly didn’t know if marriage was for me but it turned out it was. Asking Jordana to marry me was the best decision I ever made. I love doing life alongside this kind, wise, hilarious, lovely woman.”

Photos captured the magic of their snowy wedding in Hudson Valley, New York, from the couple exchanging vows beneath a flurry of snow to Radnor serenading Jacobs on guitar during the reception. The blizzard even left guests and staff snowed in overnight, turning the event into a cosy, impromptu adventure.

In a follow-up post, Radnor shared a sweet moment from the night, revealing, “My first official act as a husband [was] blow-drying my wife’s feet while she got her hair touched up after the ceremony.”

The couple’s love story began in February 2022 at a meditation retreat, where Radnor recalled a voice telling him: “That’s her. That’s your woman.”