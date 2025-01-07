Demi Moore ‘still in shock’ on winning first-ever Golden Globes Awards

Demi Moore shares heartfelt post on Instagram after major win

Demi Moore, the American actress, is still overwhelmed on winning her first-ever major award, the Golden Globes, for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy movie for her role in The Substance.

A day after the magical event, the G.I Jane star uploaded an Instagram carousel as she opened up about what the trophy meant for her.

she captioned the post, “Woke up this morning still in shock but full of so much joy, love, and gratitude for this honor and recognition,” featuring picture of her grinning as she held her award.

“I am so deeply humbled and the little girl in me is saying F**K YEAH!” she added. “Thank you for your support and kind words, and thank you @goldenglobes.”

The post was soon flooded with fellow stars congratulating the 62-year-old artist, including her daughters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis.

Rumer wrote, “Icon mama. I love you so much. BEYOND BEYOND. You deserve it all. Here we come Oscar’s.” While Scout said, “F**K YEAH!!!!!!!!! Let that little girl celebrate!”

Khloe Kardashian also applauded Moore, saying, “Bravo!!!!!! Such a wonderful speech!!! so deserved!”

Her daughters supported Demi as they watched the ceremony from home. In a video shared by Scout, the three girls were seen erupting with joy as they celebrated their mother’s milestone.

During her acceptance speech, Demi admitted to be in “shock” as she’s been acting for “a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor.”

Her movie, The Substance, is now available on streaming platforms.