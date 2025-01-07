Kesha over the moon as debut album 'Animal' completes 15 years

Kesha especially mentions hit track 'Tik Tok' in celebratory post

Kesha couldn’t be any happier as her first ever album titled 'Animal' has just marked its 15 years.

'Animal' was her debut studio album that released on January 5, 2010. The popular album included chartbuster songs namely Tik Tok, Hungover, Kiss n Tell, Stephen, Take It Off, and many more.

Kesha took it to her Instagram to express her excitement and happiness over this achievement.

She dropped a carousel of throwback pictures and a video which were supposedly from a photoshoot while she was promoting her all-new venture.

The American singer and songwriter wrote: "I spent my whole life learning the art of songwriting from my mom (Pebe Sebert), an iconic songwriter herself.”

“So when Animal came out, it was a culmination of the sounds of growing up, the sounds of falling in love, heartbreak, the sounds of coming of age.”

She continued: "I had no idea what these songs would open up for me and what kind of life I would be creating for myself just by putting these songs out in the world.”

The 37-year-old pop star gave special shoutout to one of the soundtracks as she mentioned “15 years later, TiK ToK had its biggest streaming day just a few days ago.”

At present, Kesha is looking forward to the release of some new music in 2025.