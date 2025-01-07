Florence Pugh reveals harrowing experience during filming ‘Midsommar’

Florence Pugh talks about her mental struggles during filming 'Midsommar'

Florence Pugh talked about how her performance in hit horror movie, Midsommar, took a toll on her mental health.

In a recent podcast episode of Reign With Josh Smith (via People), the Little Women actress revealed that she won’t be doing any role again similar to the movie's because she feels like she abused herself while playing the film’s protagonist Dani.

"There have been some roles where I’ve given too much and I’ve been broken for a long while afterwards,” Pugh said. “Like when I did ‘Midsommar,’ I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go."

Even though, the Oppenheimer star feels "really proud" of her performance but emphasised on "things that you have to respect about yourself."

In December 2024, Pugh talked about how intense filming for the movie was as she have to imagine her "family members in coffins, going to an open casket funeral for my siblings" to get into the right mood.

The 29-year-old admitted that she use to be "hyperventilating" and had to "figure out how to not utterly destroy myself" by immersing too deep in the roles.

Pugh in another podcast, Off Menu, admitted to feeling guilty for shaking off her character and leaving her behind.

"I remember looking [out the plane] and feeling immense guilt because I felt like I’d left [Dani] in that field in that [emotional] state."

The film, Midsommar, was released in July 3, 2019.