Leighton Meester disconnects from Adam Brody amid 'Nobody Wants This' fanfare

Leighton Meester takes pride in her husband Adam Brody's success after Nobody Wants This

Leighton Meester is taking pride in her husband’s success as she reflects on being married to the ‘Hot Rabbi.’

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Gossip Girl star, who is widely known for portraying the groundbreaking role of Blair Waldorf, told Nischelle Turner that it’s different watching the man of her dreams getting into the character’s spirit.

While holding his hand at the Golden Globes 2025, Meester said of her beloved husband Adam Brody, “Yeah. I’m married to him!”

This came in response to Turner’s claim, “Listen, the hot rabbi is your date. It’s pretty darn good.”

The duo later got into details about Ready Or Not star’s acting skills as the interviewer further went on to add, “Leighton, you’re an actress too. Can you just watch as a viewer? Or do you watch and always have a little bit of an actor’s eye?”

To which, the Weekend Away star replied, “I can’t believe how much I’m able to disconnect and just, like watch and enjoy. Even though, like I will literally be in bed watching something with him in it. I forget it’s him.”

Turner quickly chimed in, adding that she thought this was a really good compliment.

This comes on the heels of the fanfare surrounding Brody, following the success of his Rom-com series Nobody Wants This.