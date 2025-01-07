Hoda Kotb reveals her big career move inspiration: ‘That’s so healthy’

Hoda Kotb before bidding farewell to her beloved show, revealed her major career move.

Kotb, 60, stopped by Kelly Clarkson on January 6 in The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her future plans.

"I have to say though, ma'am, as soon as they told me you were not doing The Today Show, I was like, 'So what's that bitch doing?' " Clarkson, 42, quipped.

"I was like, 'Because there's no way you're not doing anything.' You're me, you like problems, you like working."

"I like things, I do," Kotb began. "So, I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago. I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, 'Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better.'”

“Woo woo makes you feel good,” Clarkson emphasised, and Kotb quickly agreed.

The Today Show host unveiled that her new work venture will include a wellness app and a company.

“We can get together, do things that I love, and when you're done, it's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different,’ ” she told Clarkson. “So I'm in the building process of that.”

“That's so healthy to be the voice for that and build a community for that, because I need — a lot of us need — to be better at that. I'm like, ‘Go, go, go, go.’ A lot of us are. We exhaust ourselves and we're not good at knowing how to be still or slow down,” Clarkson said.

Kotb further disclosed to Clarkson about her new project, discussing when it will come.

"Don't tell me about it, invite me," Clarkson joked, but Kotb assured her that Clarkson is coming.