Jennifer Lopez explains why she seeks out her kids’ views on her work

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her kids' feedback about her work: Video

Jennifer Lopez has recently explained why she prefers her kids’ opinions on her movie projects.

In a new interview with E! News, the Marry Me star revealed she has no qualms in receiving constructive feedback from her kids.

JLo believed that kids are “like kind of wrapped up in their own lives a bit, but if you ask them, they will give you their honest opinion about everything”.

The Unstoppable actress, who shares 16-year-old twins with former husband Marc Anthony, stated, “They're ready to be brutally honest with you at times.”

Sharing her reason, Jennifer told the outlet, “I like my kids to see my work and know what I'm doing.”

“I'll share certain things with them and say, 'What do you think of this?' or, 'What do you think of that?' And they always have an interesting perspective, because they're from a different generation,” pointed out the Maid in Manhattan actress.

JLo noted that it’s always “additive” and “have such joy from hearing their thoughts and what they think about things”.

Interestingly, Jennifer opened up that she not only relied on professional advice but also leaned on her kids for emotional support.

Earlier, speaking to PEOPLE, the singer and actress added, “It was a pretty intense year for me, and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast.”