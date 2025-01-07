‘Excited’ Zendaya blown away by Tom Holland’s ‘low-key’ proposal

Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged – and fans are already swooning the newest couple in the town.

As per US magazine what blown Zendaya’s mind was the way Holland proposed her.

“Tom figured the holidays were the best time to propose in a very low-key way,” a source quoted shortly after news of the couple’s engagement broke. “She didn’t want anything over the top.”

Before confirming the news, the Euphoria star, 28, sparked engagement rumuors on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet by sporting a diamond ring on her left hand.

According to the insider, “Zendaya tried to keep it a secret but was very excited to show off her ring. She didn’t think people would notice but didn’t care either way.”

The source further elaborated that both felt the timing was right. “Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down.” the insider said.

“They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure. Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it.”

Earlier, the Spiderman star revealed that he will be spending the holidays with Zendaya’s family in the U.S. during a December 2024 episode of The Dish from Waitrose podcast.

“Where we’ll be is a secret. … I’ll know where we’re going [but fans won’t],” he said without spoiling his proposal plans.

The couple wanted to meet their families as it was something they always wanted to do moving forward. “That’s what I think we want to do next time, ‘cause we’re both actors; We’re both terrible at organizing things, so it hasn’t happened yet,” he explained.

The pair first linked romantically in 2017. The same year duo co-starred in their first film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming.