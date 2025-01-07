‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 release date unveiled

Fans of the HBO series, The Last of Us, were treated to a delightful news.

Eager fans would not have to wait for long as the season 2 of the show is set to return in April of this year, as co-creator, writer and executive producer Neil Druckmann announced the news during Sony’s press conference at CES on Monday.

While the exact premiere date is yet to be revealed at a later time, Druckmann added that the upcoming instalment will consist of seven episodes.

Leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be returning as the core cast but there are new members also joining in.

The story of apocalypse will continue with survivors Joel (Pascal), Ellie (Ramsey) and Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Meanwhile, several new cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, will be introduced during the show.

Dever’s role is understood to be the focus of the show as the new teaser trailer also released on Monday revealed.

The official logline for Season 2 reads, “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”