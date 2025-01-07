Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster share relationship update with big move

Hugh Jackman finally found love again following his divorce from Deborra-lee Furness and he is not afraid to show it.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star was spotted with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster walking hand-in-hand for a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

In photos obtained by People Magazine, Jackman, 56, was dressed in a dark jacket over a grey shirt and white jeans, while Foster, 49, wore a tan trench coat over an olive dress.

This is the first time the couple publicly stepped out for a date night ever since dating rumours hyped up since September 2023.

Jackman and Foster, who star together in The Music Man on Broadway, announced their respective divorces before the play even began in 2022.

At the time, fans noted a palpable chemistry between the two stars which led to the speculations that romance may be brewing off-stage as well.

Just days before their public appearance, Jackman was seen supporting Foster in the West Coast run of Once Upon a Mattress.

In November 2024, a source told Us Weekly that the pair was “happier than ever” and their relationship is a “wonderful next chapter” with a “balance of playfulness and genuine admiration.”