Kate Middleton receives huge honour from King Charles as 2025 begins

Princess Kate was given a key task as she marked her powerful return to the royal fold after completing her cancer treatment.

According to reports, the Princess of Wales has been dubbed a "key player" of the King's team, who always played an important role to secure the monarchy.

The future Queen has a "unique ability to captivate even when she was horribly ill."

As per royal commentator Dr Tessa Dunlop, Catherine "remains the shiniest jewel in the Windsors' crown. Last year's highlights were all hers: Trooping, Wimbledon, Armistice, Christmas at the Abbey. It is a lot of pressure for one woman."

In conversation with GB, host Martin Daubney said about Kate's emotional family which she was released to inform about her victory from cancer, "I was moved to tears, and I'm close to tears again now."

He added, "What was also so special about it was the way that the public was invited into this painful journey, this discovery, and the empathy with everybody else, any other ordinary citizen who'd been through a similar testing circumstance."

For the unversed, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. After undergoing chemotherapy, in September Princess revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy.

On the other hand, King Charles is still undergoing cancer treatment and the monarch has been said to be giving crucial tasks to the Princess to strengthen his reign.