Post Malone makes Christmas unforgettable with insane Houston tip

Post Malone, American singer and rapper who is best known for his massive hits, recently made a Christmas Eve to remember after leaving an insane $20,000 tip for a Houston bartender.

The generous gesture stunned everyone, proving that the singer's holiday spirit was truly brighter than anything else.

Renee Brown, a bartender at The Railyard, was left speechless when Malone handed her life-changing tip after a night filled with good conversation and very unexpected kindness.

The Grammy-nominated rapper spent the stunning evening at the bar with his fellow artist Shaboozey.

Even though regulars were covering his drinks, but the singer insisted on paying for them so he could leave enormous tip.

"His generosity with this life-changing gift blew me away," said the bartender, a single mum who is managing two jobs for the sake of their family.

She continued: "You never know who’s going to walk through the door, but this act of kindness made our holiday season brighter."

However, Brown expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the surprise tip, saying it surely made her Christmas one she'll never forget.