Eminem becomes major inspiration for Robbie Williams in 'Better Man'

Robbie Williams compares himself to Eminem

Robbie Williams, who just starred in his biopic Better Man, has compared himself to rockstar Eminem.

Williams admitted that he took inspiration from the rapper's 2002 film 8 Mile.

While talking to Collider, the 50-year-old singer-songwriter shed light on the process of making the film. He opened facing difficulty in deciding the right soundtrack for the his musical.

“I was sending these songs over that I’m like, ‘That’s a banger. That’s a banger. You are wrong”, he added.

The Angels singer continued: “And I’d heard this story about ‘Lose Yourself’ in 8 Mile and how the director had sent that back, and Eminem was right.”

Robbie admitted feeling like Eminem in the moment.

“I’m like, ‘I’m Eminem in this moment. That one’s the song, and you are wrong’.”

In conclusion, the former member of Take That pop band shared his thoughts on the complete version of the film.

“I was like, ‘I totally get why those songs weren’t the ones chosen, and I totally get what you need there’. What I was sending wasn’t a cuddle. What I was sending wasn’t soothing. What I was sending wasn’t healing.”

Better Man depicts the rise and dramatic fall of the British pop star.