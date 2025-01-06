Kanye West posts sweet moment of Bianca Censori’s 30th celebration

Kanye West shares beachy birthday love.

Kanye West is giving fans a glimpse into his wife Bianca Censori's 30th birthday bash, and it’s just as lavish as you’d expect.

The Gold Digger hitmaker shared a sweet video on Instagram of Bianca being carried along a picturesque beach in the Maldives, with her pals chanting a cheerful "Hip hip hooray!"

Bianca, looking as stunning as ever in a black bandeau mini-dress that showed off her incredible figure, laughed along with the moment, clearly loving every second of the celebration.

The Australian model and architect marked the milestone with a wild party that had all the tropical vibes, including an enormous traditional wedding cake.

In photos shared by her sister, Angelica, the couple looked more in love than ever, sharing a passionate kiss beside the cake.

One adorable selfie showed the two siblings embracing with pure sisterly love, while the rest of the night unfolded in true party fashion.

Bianca took the dance floor by storm with none other than Spanish actress Penelope Cruz.

The two were pictured getting lost in the rhythm of Azealia Banks' 212, throwing some serious moves and showing just how fun this birthday bash really was.