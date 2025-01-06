Johnny Depp pledges to protect 'fans' from ongoing scam involving the actor

Johnny Depp releases official statement to clarify the scam

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has wished everyone a 'Happy New Year' in a special post promising to protect his supporters from ongoing scam.

A few days ago, news was circulating of a scam involving Depp. An impersonator was supposedly using the actor’s name to loot people.

Reportedly, the conman has been posing to be Johnny for over a year.

To confirm, the 61-year-old Hollywood star released an authorized statement where he listed down his official social media handles and asked his fans and supporters not to respond to any other accounts.

The Tourist star began writing: “Happy New Year, Everyone."

Sadly, it has been brought to my attention that online scammers are intensifying their efforts to target my fans and supporters.”

“As part of their tactics, they create multiple, deceptive social media and email accounts impersonating me and members of my team.”

He mentioned that it is the era of AI (Artificial Intelligence), which can easily create the illusion of his face and voice.

Depp clarified that neither him nor his team will ask anyone for money or personal information.

The imitator has been approaching the victims on Facebook and later he takes the conversation to messaging apps like WhatsApp, Zangi and Telegram, where they ask them for money.

The money exchange is done through bitcoin, Zelle, PayPal, gift cards and Coinbase.