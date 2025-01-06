'The Idea of You' actor making major lifestyle changes to bulk up as 'He-Man'

Nicholas Galitzine is undergoing intense fitness regime for the role

Nicholas Galitzine has been obligated to practice an extreme fitness and diet routine for his role in the new movie, Masters of the Universe.

The 30-year-old will be playing comic book character 'He-Man', which is said to be the strongest man of the universe.

To portray the role, Nicholas is bound to make compromises. He has been taking in 4,000 calories a day and doing a lot of weightlifting.

Mary and George star detailed his major lifestyle changes in conversation with W Magazine.

“No pressure, I just have to embody the strongest man in the universe”, added Galitzine, 30.

He continued: “There’s been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts. I’m eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I’m doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part.”

However, the British actor will have to enter the cutting phase as well eventually for which he would have to starve.

“I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I’m going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologize for the person I’m going to become in a few months’ time”, stated Nicholas.

Masters of the Universe will also feature Idris Elba in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit cinemas in June 2026.