Selena Gomez breaks down after heartwarming moment with Salma Hayek

Selena Gomez had an emotional reaction meeting Salma Hayek on the Golden Globes red carpet.

On Sunday, January 5, the 32-year-old singer and actress was moved to tears during the red carpet pre-show at the Golden Globes 2025 after she shared a heartwarming moment with the 58-year-old actress.

The Hotel Transylvania star was touched as she approached the podium where Salma was set to be interviewed by Marc Malkin, but instead of going on with her interview, she stepped down, making way for the popstar, and embraced her before giving her the spotlight.

"It's actually the sweetest thing ever," she told Marc, referring to the heartfelt gesture by the Grown Ups actress.

"I love her. I looked up to her," she added, even sharing that her father used to have a crush on the actress.

The Lose You to Love Me hit-maker was a double nominee for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez and Best Actress in the hit comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building.

However, her interview was cut short when her co-stars from the fan favourite show, Martin Short and Steve Martin, joined her.

78-year-old Martin, reached the podium first and surprised the singer as he serenaded her, while Steve jumped in with his playful antics.

"Someone needs attention," the singer, dressed in an elegant "Cinderella like" light blue Prada gown, jokingly stated.

Despite their fun banter, she credited the men for her being at the ceremony, expressing that it’s because of them she even got to attend it.