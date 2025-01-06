Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco keep lovefest going post-Golden Globes bash

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco steal the spotlight.

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco kept the love vibes rolling at Netflix’s 2025 Golden Globe Afterparty at Spago in Beverly Hills this Sunday, following a seriously glam night at the awards.

The newly engaged couple—who revealed their exciting news just last month—were the picture of romance as they continued the festivities long after the stars left the Golden Globes stage.

At the afterparty, the couple mingled with industry heavyweights, including Nicole Avant and Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Selena, ever the style chameleon, swapped into her second look of the night, an oversized satin blazer paired with a black bandeau dress, chic.

Earlier, the actress dazzled in a baby blue Prada gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a dreamy Cinderella-esque skirt—truly a gown fit for a Golden Globe queen.

Selena got a bit more attention than she bargained for during the Golden Globes ceremony, when host Nikki Glaser couldn't resist poking fun at her relationship with Benny.

In her opening monologue, Glaser joked about the newly-engaged couple, saying, "A double nominee tonight for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building, and she’s here with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. And Benny is here because of the genie who granted him that wish."

Cue the awkward laughter from Selena and Benny, and a sweet kiss from Benny on Selena’s bare shoulder.

Glaser couldn’t resist adding, "Man, lucky guy," before continuing her banter with, Selena, "you’re so good in Emilia Pérez.

I loved it. It’s the most audacious, groundbreaking film to ever autoplay after Is It Cake?"

The couple took it all in stride, though, sharing a laugh over the awkward moment.