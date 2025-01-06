Meghan Markle delights Prince Harry with honour to beloved royal

Meghan Markle pays tribute to key royal close to Prince Harry's heart

Meghan Markle delighted her husband Prince Harry by honouring a royal figure close to his heart as their separation continues.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram on January 1st, surprising fans with her powerful return.

On January 2, the Suits star released the official trailer of her much-awaited Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, a series based on cooking and lifestyle.

The mother-of-two wrote alongside the vdieo, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."

"Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"

Notably, in the short video clip, Meghan was spotted wearing Harry and Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana's £17,800 Cartier Tank Francaise watch, which was given to the People's Princess by his father, John Spencer, on her 21st birthday.

The Duke of Sussex must have been pleased with her wife's gesture despite the distance caused between them due to professional separation.