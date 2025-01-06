Princess Kate Moves back to Windsor just in time to ring in 43

The Princess of Wales is making her way back to Windsor in the coming days after a cozy festive season spent in Norfolk with her nearest and dearest.

Kate, who is gearing up to celebrate her 43rd birthday on January 9, seems set for a low-key, intimate affair—quite the contrast to the festive hustle and bustle of Christmas and New Year at the family’s country retreat.

Alongside Prince William and their trio of royal cuties—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—Kate has had a holiday season full of warmth and tradition.

On Christmas Day, the ever-radiant royal turned heads at Sandringham while greeting well-wishers during the royal family's traditional holiday gathering.

The style icon didn’t disappoint, dazzling in an emerald green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

With its cinched waist and timeless silhouette, the chic number was a festive fashion win—.

She completed her festive ensemble with a Black Watch tartan scarf effortlessly draped around her neck.

Black suede boots added a touch of winter elegance, while her Grace Han 'Love Letter Top Handle' bag tied the look together in signature Kate style.