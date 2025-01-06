Prince William, Kate Middleton break King Charles' rules with big decision

Prince William and Princess Kate revealed a significant difference in their approach to maintaining the monarchy, which may not sit well with King Charles.

Notably, it has been seen that the old royal figures prioritise their duties over anything. Moreover, they also follow the traditional way of parenting which the Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly rejected.

The royal couple has been working to provide a 'normal' childhood to their kids, especially after Catherine's struggles with cancer.

According to the Mail, William and Kate are "determined" to maintain a good "balance" between their parenting role and royal engagements.

An insider shared, "I think anyone who saw her at the carol service last month, which was a lovely bookend to what has been a horribly difficult year, was so pleased to see her back and could see for themselves how much better she was."

The source added, "It was clear she was also happy to be back doing the things she loves. She is determined to make what she does count."

Kate Middleton, who underwent preventative chemotherapy in 2024, herself admitted the importance of spending quality time with loved ones.

The Princess "will do what is right for her, and particularly her family, every time, regardless of what anyone says. She is calmly determined."

After the "brutal" 2024, which William himself admitted, the Waleses decided to make their children the "centre of their universe."

Prince William and Kate are trying to "balance themselves as parents with being the Prince and Princess of Wales."