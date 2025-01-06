Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya hints at next step in her relationship with Tom Holland?

Zendaya stole the limelight at the Golden Globes 2025 with her solitaire diamond ring

Zendaya’s recent appearance at the Golden Globes 2025 has sent the fans into frenzy.

As per Daily Mail, the Dune actress showed up on the red carpet on January 5 at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, which were held in Beverly Hills, California, and sparked rumours about her romance with Tom Holland.

Looking stunning in a burnt-orange satin Louis Vuitton gown, the Euphoria star stole the limelight at the event with a massive solitaire diamond ring adorning left hand ring finger creating speculations that her Spiderman beau popped the question, and she said yes.

Netizens were quick to react to the bombshell development.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote in disbelief, “Zendaya with a diamond ring on THAT finger omg…”

“That’s a nice ring you got on, Zendaya…,” a second person wrote.

Another user praised the 28-year-old's accessory, “ZENDAYA GORGEOUS RING ON THAT FINGER.”

“So is Zendaya engaged? I’ve checked previous pictures of her on red carpets and she’s never warn a ring on her wedding finger until now,” mentioned another user.

For the unversed, The Greatest Showman alum was nominated for the Challengers, but she lost the award to Demi Moore for The Substance.