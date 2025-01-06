Demi Moore daughters ‘so proud’ as actress wins first-ever Golden Globe

Demi Moore's family celebrates actress' first-ever Golden Globe win

Demi Moore finally earned her first-ever Golden Globes award after 45 years long-acting career, and her daughters celebrated this milestone with full enthusiasm.

The G.I Jane actress shares Scout, Tallulah and Rumer with ex Bruce Willis.

In an Instagram reel shared by Scout, the girls were seen anxiously watching the award ceremony and erupting with joy once their mother’s name was announced.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout wrote in the comment. Adding, “this is a huge win for EVERYONE.”

While Rumer enthused, "GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved."

In her touching award accepting speech for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for The Substance, the star said that she “really wasn’t expecting that” and is in “shock right now.”

Moore said, “I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor."

The 62-year-old actress won against Cynthia Erivo, Amy Adams, Zendaya, Karla Sofia Gascon and Mikey Madison.

Moore and Willis got divorced after 13 years of marriage and decided to co-parent their three daughters.

However, Moore’s struggle with substance abuse caused estrangement with her daughters for three years in 2012, but they have reconciled since then.