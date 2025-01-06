Nicole Kidman laughs off husband Keith Urban's insult at Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman reacts to Nikki Glaser's Keith Urban remark

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser jokingly calls out Keith Urban while leaving his wife Nicole Kidman in complete hysterics.

During the show's opening monologue, the host gleefully roasted Kidman's beloved husband as she referred to him as a 'kooky Koala.'

The 57-year-old hilariously reacted to Glaser's ribbing despite her derogatory remarks about Kidman's musician husband.



Speaking exclusively to the AFI Life Achievement Award winner, the host said, "This is your 20th Golden Globe nomination.

Heaping on praises for Kidman, she further went on to add, "I mean incredible thank you so much for all your hard work. Thank you, and thank you for working so hard.

'And thank you Keith Urban for playing guitar around the house so much that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year.

"'Keep strumming you kooky Koala.'"

Urban couldn't help but look down in embarrassment as he attempted to laugh it away.

This comes on the heels of Kidman's very crucial year, including the release of her highly-anticipated erotic film Babygirl.

In addition, she was also honoured with Life Achievement Award in April 2024.