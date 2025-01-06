Archie, Lilibet deprived of major milestone due to Meghan’s harsh decision

Meghan Markle is seemingly unfazed about her crucial decision and how it is affecting her family in the process.

The Duchess of Sussex kicked off her year with a major announcement after her surprise return to social media last week. While Prince Harry’s wife is now set to promote her lifestyle show, Meghan is determined to stick to her stance about children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, that decision is depriving her children of life’s big moments and relationships in the process, per a royal expert.

“It would have meant a lot to him, and would have cost them nothing,” expert Hugo Vickers remarked about Harry and Meghan to The Sun.

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle revealed his plans to permanently leave the US in a bid to find “kinder people” and a “quieter place” to spend the final days of his life in peace.

During the interview, Thomas shared that while his daughter is not keen on meeting him, his door remain open to her and her children. However, he did not directly imply that it was Meghan’s harsh decision that is now driving her estranged father to take a major life-changing step.

“It wouldn’t do them any harm to have introduced him to his grandchildren,” Vickers pointed out. “It’s very much up to her really, if she wanted to see him, she could easily see him.”

He continued, “He’s left the door open, the King has also left the door open but she’s the one who’s prevented it,” adding that he “cannot possibly imagine” what Thomas has done to merit never meeting his grandchildren.