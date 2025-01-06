Kate Middleton saddens fans as Catherine's unexpected 2025 plans revealed

Kate Middleton's fans receive sad news about Princess return in 2025

Princess Kate made a final decision about her royal role in 2025 after going through the most challenging phase of her life.

The Princess of Wales' well-wishers received sad news about Catherine's unexpected plans for the future of the monarchy.

Royal commentator Emily Nash made a few surprising predictions about the key members of the royal family in a news piece written for Hello!

She said, "While the Princess of Wales resumed some public-facing engagements at the end of 2024, there is no sign that she will return to a 'normal' working pattern of outings just yet."

The royal biographer claimed she has been told that Kate Middleton has decided to focus on her full recovery after completing her chemotherapy in September 2024.

The Princess, who herself admitted the importance of family after her brutal cancer journey, is expected to spend quality time with her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Emily further shared that the future Quen is keen to play an "active part in her kids' school life. She continued, "I’m not expecting to see Catherine carrying out several engagements a week as she has done in the past."

It has been said that these remarks must have left Kate Middleton's fans upset and saddened.