2025 Golden Globe: Selena Gomez feels ‘more than solemn’ at this point in time

2025 Golden Globes: Selena Gomez reveals where she is in life at present

Selena Gomez has recently reflected on misconceptions that people might have about her.

Speaking to E! News at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, the actress, who is up for two nominations this year for her work in Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez, revealed she’s “solemn” in life at the moment.

“I'm not sure it's more about misconceptions other than the fact that I'm genuinely happy where I am and I feel great,” said the 32-year-old.

Selena told the outlet, “People tend to question every part of my life, but that's okay. I think as long as I know where I am and who I’m around, I'm solemn.”

While discussing her work in Emilia Pérez, the songstress revealed she felt “more than solemn” about her achievement.

“I think that this was a wonderful stepping stone to hopefully showing people how much I care, and I'm willing to go there as a performer, and it's so liberating,” explained the Single Soon crooner.

Selena added, “So I just hope more projects to come.”

Meanwhile, Selena attended the Golden Globes with her fiancé Benny Blanco following her engagement announcement on December 11, 2024.