Sebastian Stan delivers empowering speech after first-ever Golden Globe

Sebastian Stan earns first Golden Globe Award

Sebastian Stan took home his first ever Golden Globe award for best actor in a musical or comedy for A Different Man.

After accepting the trophy from presenters Andrew Garfield and Kerry Washington, The Captain America: The Winter Soldier star urged people to end biases against disabilities and normalise it by embracing them.

"Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now. We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves [and our children] to it. Encourage acceptance. One way we can do that is by continuing to champion stories that are inclusive," he said.

The Pam & Tommy actor expressed gratitude to director Aaron Schimberg and co-star Adam Pearson for trusting in him with the role.

In A Different Man, Stan plays the role of Edward, an aspiring actor with neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that causes tumours to grow on the skin and bone. He stars in the film alongside Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis in real life.

The 42-year-old artist gave a shot out his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, saying, "Annabelle, I love you." He also acknowledged The Apprentice, another film in which he starred in, it was nominated in the best actor in a drama category.

He noted that neither of the movies were easy to make but "was lucky to be a part of" and is "proud to be in" these projects.

Stan further said that stories tackle "tough subject matter" but the films are necessary and important and "we can’t be afraid and look away."

Stan also thanked A24, his team, his manager of 27 years and his mother and stepfather.

A Different Man and The Apprentice were released on October 4, 2024 and October 11, 2024, respectively.