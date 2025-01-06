Elton John jokes about fading eyesight at 2025 Golden Globes

Elton John jokes about eyesight at Golden Globes

Elton John is not too serious about his “regressive” eyesight.

At the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, the legendary musician, 77, took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile to present the award for Best Original Score – Motion Picture.

Before announcing the winners, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Challengers, the musician addressed recent concerns about his eyesight.

"There's been a lot of stories going on around about my regressive eyesight, and I just wanted to reassure everybody that it's not as bad as it seems," he told the audience, offering comfort to his fans.

He added a touch of humour by introducing Carlile as “Rihanna,” before she took over the presentation. Carlile, 43, described a film’s score as an "emotional landscape" that creates "a conversation with the audience through the music."

In a previous interview with Good Morning America, the musician disclosed losing vision in his right eye due to an infection he contracted during a summer vacation in France in July 2024.

"It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything," he shared. His left eye, though still functional, isn't in the best condition, impacting his ability to read lyrics or watch media.