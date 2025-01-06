Matt Reeves ‘will be shooting’ Batman II ‘this year’, Golden Globes Red Carpet

Matt Reeves confirms Batman II filming

Matt Reeves confirms Batman II will be filmed this year.

The film maker has confirmed that filming for The Batman II will begin this year, despite the movie’s release being pushed back from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027.

Speaking about the sequel, Reeves stated, “I can tell you that we’ll be shooting this year.” He added, “We’re doing something where the story continues from, but I hope that people will be surprised by.”

Sources had previously indicated that production would start this summer. Considering the film’s heavy use of visual effects, a 2027 release appears feasible.

Meanwhile, The Penguin, a spinoff series from The Batman, has garnered significant attention. The Max series is nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Limited/Anthology Series, Best Actor for Colin Farrell, and Best Actress for Cristin Milioti.

It ranks as the third-most-watched HBO or Max debut season globally, trailing only The House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

Reeves has also confirmed that Colin Farrell will return as the Penguin in The Batman II, with the sequel being part of a planned trilogy.