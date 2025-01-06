Jennifer Garner stuns in snowy getaway amid Ben Affleck reunion buzz

Jennifer Garner seemingly embraced the magic of winter, as she recently shared stunning photos from her ski getaway, giving fans a glimpse into her snowy retreat.

Dressed in cosy winter gear, the 52-year-old star looked like she was having the time of her life, soaking up the fresh mountain air and picturesque scenery.

Jennifer shared a playful poem about her love for snow, giving a nod to the renowned poet Mary Oliver.

"I love Snow. My best friend Snow. More Snow. A poem I love by @maryoliver filmed in Snow. Trees & Snow. After a week of looking at snow," she wrote.

The first photo featured a close-up selfie of the Alias star, showing half her face with ski goggles resting on top of her head.

However, the next two shots showcased stunning snowy mountain views, likely snapped while the actress zoomed down the slopes and began reciting I Have Decided poem.

She began, "I have decided to find myself a home in the mountains, somewhere high up where one learns to live peacefully in the cold and the silence."

"It’s said that in such a place certain revelations may be discovered. That what the spirit reaches for may be eventually felt, if not exactly understood."

Earlier, Ben Affleck and his former wife Jennifer Garner kept decided to keep things low-key but warm at Christmas celebration, spending the holiday together as a family.