Timothée Chalamet avoids talking about GF Kylie Jenner at Palm Springs Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Palm Springs Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet is not going to spill the tea about him and girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s relationship.

The actor skillfully avoided addressing questions about his relationship with Kylie Jenner when asked during his appearance at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

An Entertainment Tonight reporter inquired about Jenner's presence at the event, saying, “You have a lot of supporters in here. I know you brought your partner-in-crime, Kylie, here, too. What’s it like to have her supporting you on a night like this?”

Chalamet tactfully shifted focus, responding, “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic.”

He further elaborated, “I like seeing the new wave and the new generation here, and I also like seeing everyone that’s been holding it down for decades-plus.”

Despite his reserved comments, Jenner, 27, reportedly joined Chalamet, 29, at the festival, as captured in a photo obtained by DeuxMoi.

The Khy founder maintained a low-profile while Chalamet walked the red carpet alone, as noted in a post on X.

Chalamet was at the festival to promote the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, where his presence and performances were the center of attention.