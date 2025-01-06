Joe Alwyn finally speaks out about life after Taylor Swift

American pop queen Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romances have often made headlines with massive rumours, but her six-year relationship with American actor Joe Alwyn was talk of the town for several years.

Taylor's former lover has now turned the page on their 2023 breakup, focusing on his career and new chapters coming in his ways, and he’s hoping that fans will let the past go.

The actor recently gave his fans a peek behind the curtain while giving glimpses into his six-year relationship with the music sensation.

While talking to The Guardian about his new film The Brutalist, he recalled their time together.

He was asked if being linked with the chart-topping star would take the spotlight off his career, he said: "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control."

"Right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course," he added.

The Stars at Noon actor went on saying: "So noise outside of that, I think I've done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it."

"If you don't, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you're living from the outside in. And then you're pretty f-ked."

However, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn crossed paths back in 2016, the same year his debut film, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk hit theaters.