Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively shade Justin Baldoni in 'Deadpool & Wolverine?'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively played Deadpool and Lady Deadpool respectively

Did Ryan Reynolds sneak a few pointed digs at Justin Baldoni into Deadpool & Wolverine? Fans seem to think so.

The theories come amid lawsuits between Baldoni and Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, who accused Baldoni of harassment during the filming of It Ends With Us.

One scene raising eyebrows features Deadpool (Reynolds) interacting with Nicepool, a man-bun-wearing Deadpool variant also played by Reynolds. Nicepool makes a comment about “Ladypool” (played by Lively), saying, “Oh my goodness, wait till you’ve seen Ladypool. She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too and [you] can’t even tell.”

When Deadpool chides him, Nicepool quips, “That’s OK. I identify as a feminist.”

The scene has sparked speculation due to Baldoni’s well-known advocacy as a feminist. He has delivered a TED Talk on masculinity and penned articles about being a feminist father. Moreover, Baldoni also sported a man-bun for a few years.

Another moment that has sparked conversation involves Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova using her powers to probe Deadpool’s mind. As she invades his memories, Deadpool shouts, “And where in God’s name is the intimacy coordinator?”

This line struck fans as a potential nod to Lively’s lawsuit, which alleges Baldoni improvised physical intimacy without an intimacy coordinator’s involvement. Baldoni, meanwhile, has claimed Lively refused to meet with the coordinator.

Given that the film was written by Reynolds and wrapped shortly after tensions between the couple and Baldoni allegedly escalated, fans believe Nicepoolo’s resemblance to Baldoni can’t possibly be a coincidence.