Molly-Mae Hague 'looks happy' after reunion with Tommy Fury

The couple were seen sharing a passionate moment at Luke Shaw's Hogmanay party in Cheshire

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were spotted separately on Sunday, marking their first public appearances since their surprise New Year's Eve kiss made headlines.

The couple, both 25, were seen sharing a passionate moment at Manchester United star Luke Shaw's Hogmanay party in Cheshire, where they reportedly flirted all night before locking lips at midnight.

Molly-Mae appeared upbeat as she ventured out with their daughter, donning a cosy beige teddy coat over a black tracksuit and trainers, embracing the snowy Manchester weather.

With her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail and minimal makeup, she confirmed suspicions that the couple had rekindled their relationship.

Meanwhile, Tommy was spotted in activewear, including shorts, after what seemed like a trip to the gym as he braved the snow.

Their New Year's Eve kiss comes after a challenging 2024 for Molly-Mae, who openly reflected on a tumultuous year, following their summer split amid claims of infidelity.