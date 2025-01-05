Zendaya opens up about being 'super critical' of herself, finds freedom on set

Zendaya finds true freedom behind the camera.

Zendaya is letting her guard down and revealing a side of herself that many fans may not expect.

In an interview for Hollywood Reporter’s Leading Ladies issue, the 28-year-old actress admits she’s her own toughest critic.

While the spotlight is usually reserved for her on-screen magic, she confessed she’s anything but carefree when it comes to promoting her films.

"I’m very self-conscious. Everything I do, I’m very self-critical," she says, revealing that she only feels truly 'free' when she’s on set.

"It’s one of the few places I don’t judge myself," she adds, explaining that the judgment-free zone allows her to shine—until it’s time for the public to weigh in.

"Once it’s time to promote something, I’m like, Oh, now I’m self-conscious about the work I just made."

In a room full of seasoned A-listers, Zendaya wasn’t the only one caught off guard. British actress Tilda Swinton shared how she was once too shy to approach none other than Angelina Jolie at a Hollywood event.

"I just couldn’t believe we were present," Tilda confessed about being starstruck by the Hollywood icon.

Angelina, ever the humble queen, responded with a laugh: "I was probably really alone and not sure anyone wanted to talk to me!"