Zendaya opens up about being 'super critical' of herself, finds freedom on set

Zendaya is letting her guard down and revealing a side of herself that many fans may not expect.
In an interview for Hollywood Reporter’s Leading Ladies issue, the 28-year-old actress admits she’s her own toughest critic.
While the spotlight is usually reserved for her on-screen magic, she confessed she’s anything but carefree when it comes to promoting her films.
"I’m very self-conscious. Everything I do, I’m very self-critical," she says, revealing that she only feels truly 'free' when she’s on set.
"It’s one of the few places I don’t judge myself," she adds, explaining that the judgment-free zone allows her to shine—until it’s time for the public to weigh in.
"Once it’s time to promote something, I’m like, Oh, now I’m self-conscious about the work I just made."
In a room full of seasoned A-listers, Zendaya wasn’t the only one caught off guard. British actress Tilda Swinton shared how she was once too shy to approach none other than Angelina Jolie at a Hollywood event.
"I just couldn’t believe we were present," Tilda confessed about being starstruck by the Hollywood icon.
Angelina, ever the humble queen, responded with a laugh: "I was probably really alone and not sure anyone wanted to talk to me!"
Pamela Anderson poses in elegant all-black gown and heels ahead of Golden Globes
Fans are convinced Reynolds' character Nicepool is based on Justin Baldoni and Lively’s complaints of him
Giovanni Pernice opens up about career shift after overcoming challenging year
Jonathan Bailey rose to fame with his Bridgerton role
Molly-Mae Hague spotted after shocking reunion with Tommy Fury
Scotland Yard was criticized for inaction on Prince Harry's case despite court victory