Kim Kardashian rivals Kanye West’s wife with shocking new look

Kim Kardashian once again grabbed all the attention on Friday when she showed off a dramatic new hair color that had fans rushing to comments.

The beauty mogul, who has always been admired for her deep raven locks, revealed a platinum blonde look with darker roots that gave her a fresh edge.

The 44 year old reality star shared the transformation through a snap that showed her puckering up for the camera, as she posed in crisp white pajamas while her ash blonde hair fell perfectly around her face.

"About that time,” she wrote in the caption, a short statement that instantly caught the eye of her followers and celebrity friends.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has styled Kim for years, reacted by calling the new shade “the best” while adding a white heart emoji. Rapper JT from City Girls also shared her excitement, writing, “Favorite color on you!” along with heart eyes.

Kim has often switched between blonde and brunette over the years, keeping her style fresh and unpredictable. However, she wore a curly blonde bob wig for a SKIMS campaign with Roberto Cavalli not long ago, and fans remembered the frenzy she created at the 2024 Met Gala with her platinum look.

Back in 2022, Kim star also turned heads at the Met Gala when she dressed like Marilyn Monroe and wore the Hollywood icon’s famous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress.

Appleton once explained how carefully the process was done, describing the conditioning and fine section work needed to achieve the perfect shade. The Kardashians star herself admitted in past interviews that going blonde makes her feel sassier and more confident, while brunette gives her a powerful “boss” energy.

Kim Kardashian's latest move has also sparked conversations about the ongoing comparisons with Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori, who is often in the headlines for her daring look as well.