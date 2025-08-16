‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage reveals heartfelt gift from Warner Bros.

Iain Armitage delivered his heartfelt gratitude to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood team for their lovely gesture.

Amitage played young Sheldon Cooper in the spin-off series of hit The Big Bang Theory comedy show.

The Big Little Lies star took to his Instagram account sharing a carousel post which featured a special package from the studio.

"A huge thank you to all my friends at @wbtourhollywood !! Last month, just when I was feeling nostalgic and missing things in California, I got this incredible giant envelope from the Warner Brothers Studio Tour Department," he wrote in the caption.

He went on to voice his admiration for the TV series and Studio Tour Family.

"You all really know how to make me feel good- your package brightened my day, my week, my month, my year! Thank you for your beautiful artwork, and your thoughtful notes," Iain said.

He continued, "I miss you all and will see you soon! If anyone wants to get a real glimpse into the passion of the art of film making, please go visit my studio guide friends and please tell them that Iain sends his love."

As of now, Armitage is set to star in The Adam Trials, a sci-fi psychological triller film directed by Ben Ketai.